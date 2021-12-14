Instagram-famous ice skater hosting live performance in Calgary

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

A professional figure skater known for his jaw-dropping tricks and flips on ice is coming to Calgary this week.

Elladj Baldé frequently posts his ice skating feats on Instagram, and, on December 17, Calgarians will have a chance to see his skills live.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E L L A D J B A L D É (@elladjbalde)

Baldé will be performing in northeast Calgary as part of a fundraiser for the Temple Community, and to commemorate the launch of the Skate Global Foundation and the first Ice Rinks for Inclusion location.

Skate Global Foundation, which is headed by Baldé himself along with dancer and choreographer Michelle Dawley, aims to increase accessibility and inclusion in skating.

“Accessibility has always been one of the primary reasons for the lack of diversity of BIPOC in the sport of figure skating,” Baldé said on Instagram, adding that he’s thrilled about the launch of Skate Global Foundation. “This is an initiative that is very close to my heart.”

Skate Global Foundation’s first initiative includes a partnership with Canadian development leader EllisDon. The two organizations will work together to upgrade or build outdoor ice rinks in underserved communities across Canada, focusing on bridging the diversity gap within the sport.

The show kicks off at 4 pm on Friday, December 17, with performances by Baldé and a few of his ice skater friends, and will be followed by a public open skate with the figure skating star, accompanied by a live DJ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E L L A D J B A L D É (@elladjbalde)

Don’t miss your chance to see this incredible skater’s smooth moves in person this week – grab your tickets (by donation) online now.

Ice Rinks for Inclusion with Elladj Baldé

When: Friday, December 17

Time: 4 to 7 pm

Where: Temple Community Association (167 Templegreen Road NE, Calgary’s )

Cost: Fundraiser for the Temple community; suggested $20 donation