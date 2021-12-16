12 New Year's Eve celebrations to ring in 2022 in Calgary

COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

We’re not sure if 2021 was better than 2020 or if we’re just getting used to pandemic life, but either way, we’re not upset about putting this year in the rearview.

There are plenty of ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Calgary, from a fireworks livestream, to skating right up until midnight, enjoying a Mexican feast or cheers-ing with a local beer at one of the city’s breweries.

Get ready to move on to bigger and better things as we celebrate the start of 2022, whether you opt to party all night long or are in bed by 12:01.

Here are 12 New Year’s events in Calgary to help you ring in 2022.

What: After being cancelled in 2020, the City of Calgary’s New Year’s Eve fireworks have returned… virtually. The City will host midnight fireworks over the Calgary Tower to ring in 2022, and Calgarians are invited to watch a virtual livestream of the show. The New Year’s livestream will feature a blessing from a local Indigenous Elder, a countdown to midnight with Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek, and a music soundtrack curated by CJSW 90.9 FM.

When: December 31, 2021, to January 1, 2022

Time: Tune in to the City of Calgary’s livestream starting at 11:55 pm on December 31

Where: Virtually at calgary.ca/NYE

Cost: Free

What: Downtown Calgary’s outdoor skating rink at Olympic Plaza is open from 10 am to midnight on New Year’s Eve, bringing the perfect opportunity for some family-friendly outdoor fun this December 31. Skate rentals will be available onsite, and no New Year’s Eve event or countdown will take place at Olympic Plaza, but it will be part of the City of Calgary’s livestream.

When: December 31

Time: 10 am to midnight

Where: Olympic Plaza (228 8th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: Free; skate rentals available on site for a fee

Gold & Glitter New Year’s Eve party at The Point Public House

What: Join The Point in southwest Calgary for their Gold & Glitter party to ring in 2022. $35 gets you a three-course meal, champagne at midnight, and party favours, and there will be live music by Blue Jean Baby.

When: December 31

Where: 2515 90th Avenue SW, Calgary

Cost: $35 for a three-course meal, midnight champagne, and party favours

What: Calgary’s brand new carnival-themed bar is hosting a party on December 31, with live entertainment, carnival food, and insane drinks. Tickets are $17.87 through Showpass, or you can call 587-560-2008 for table reservations.

When: December 31

Time: Doors open at 9 pm

Where: Honey (1324 17th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets are $17.87, available now through Showpass

What: Join Elite Brewing for their third annual Brew Year’s Eve party. Your ticket includes a 4.5oz Glitter Area51 Cocktail, two Elite-made pours of your choice, midnight champagne, and a hot spinach dip with tortillas.

When: December 31

Where: Elite Brewing & Cidery (1319 Edmonton Trail, Calgary)

Cost: $25 in advance, or $30 at the door

What: Head to ZOOLIGHTS for a family-friendly New Year’s celebration at the Calgary Zoo. Enjoy all the fun of the festive event, with extra special activities added to help you ring in 2022 – including numerous countdowns so that the little ones don’t have to stay up too late to partake in the fun.

Adults can attend an 18+ event from 10 pm to midnight for a “zoonique” way to celebrate the New Year, with ZOOLIGHTS running until midnight and an extra special light show on the Zoo Bridge repeating all night long.

When: December 31

Time: Staggered entry, with the first timed ticket entry from 5 to 5:30 pm and the last from 7:30 to 8 pm. The event concludes at 9 pm.

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $29.95 for general admission and $22.95 for children aged three to 15

What: Check out a New Year’s burlesque show at the Bank & Baron, with a performance from Cabaret Calgary and live music, plus champagne at midnight. The event runs from 8 pm to 2 am, and there’s a $25 entry fee.

When: December 31

Time: 8 pm to 2 am

Where: Bank & Baron P.U.B. (125 8th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: $25 entry fee

What: Head to Banff for a holiday staycation and celebrate at The Radiant on New Year’s Eve. A Starlit Night features a burlesque show, champagne, and curated fare. Early seatings include a welcome glass of Prosecco and a three-course dinner, while late seatings come with a glass of Prosecco on arrival and to ring in the new year, canapés on arrival, and charcuterie for your table.

When: December 31

Time: Early seating from 5:30 to 8:30 pm and late seating at 9 pm

Where: The Radiant (111 Banff Avenue, Banff)

Cost: Tickets starting at $150

What: Celebrate Noon Year’s Eve at the TELUS Spark Science Centre. Perfect for all ages, The Big Bang brings a science twist to the new year with explosive hydrogen balloons, a giant play area with thousands of biodegradable balloons, and a mini bubble wrap dance floor for the littlest guests in the Creative Kids Museum.

When: December 31

Time: 9 am to 5:30 pm

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Included with admission ($26 for adults, $19 for kids age three to 17)

What: Toast the new year at Calgary’s two CRAFT Beer Market locations. Whether you opt for the four-course, chef-inspired set menu or join CRAFT for the Countdown Party to celebrate the start of 2022, both include party favours, champagne toast at midnight, and a great time.

When: December 31

Time: Seating for the dinner and Countdown Party from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Doors open for the Countdown Party at 9 pm

Where: CRAFT Beer Market – Southcentre (100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary) and CRAFT Beer Market – Downtown (345 10th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets starting at $20

What: Enjoy a 1920s-inspired dinner at Winebar Kensington, with food, drinks, and music from the Roaring Twenties. Or, head to Winebar after 11 pm for half-price bottles of bubbly and $2 oysters to bring in the new year.

When: December 31

Where: Winebar Kensington (1131 Kensington Road NW, Calgary)

Cost: $85

Fiesta de Año Nuevo at Fonda Fora

What: Ring in 2022 at one of Calgary’s favourite contemporary Mexican restaurants. Join Fonda Fora at The Westley Hotel for a special night complete with a live Latin band, a welcome cocktail, optional wine pairings, and champagne at midnight.

When: December 31

Time: 5 to 8 pm for the first seating, 8:30 pm to 12:30 am for the second seating

Where: Fonda Fora (630 4th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: $85 for the first seating (four courses), or $120 for the second (five courses, includes a glass of champagne at midnight)