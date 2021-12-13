This FREE drive-through Christmas lights display just reopened in Calgary

The drive-through Christmas lights display at Spruce Meadows in southwest Calgary has officially reopened for the holidays.

If you’re into the idea of looking at festive displays but aren’t so into walking around outside freezing, this one is for you. The lights at Spruce Meadows are to be viewed entirely from the comfort (and warmth) of your car, so you can get in the holiday spirit while staying cozy.

The Christmas lights display is open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings from December 10 to January 2 (although it’s important to note that it’s closed on Saturday, December 25, for Christmas Day), and it’s entirely free to drive through.

Holiday spirit seekers can head to Spruce Meadows to view the lights any time from 5 to 10 pm on weekends through the season.

If you’re planning on heading to the event, it’s important to know that there’s a new entrance for light viewing this year, on the west side of Spruce Meadows at Tournament Lane. Drivers will turn onto Spruce Meadows Green and then onto Tournament Lane from there. Spruce Meadows notes that drivers should not approach the venue’s main gate to try to enter.

After you’ve oohed and ahhed over all the pretty lights, vehicles will exit through the main gate on Spruce Meadows Way into the traffic circle.

Event organizers ask that guests please enjoy the lights from the comfort of their vehicles. It is required that no one leave their car for safety. “There will be no provisions for walking, nor any restroom facilities open,” reads Spruce Meadows’ website.

The facility’s pond won’t be open for skating this winter season either, but a totally free Christmas light display is more than good enough for us!

Spruce Meadows Christmas lights

When: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from December 10, 2021, to January 2, 2022 (closed on Saturday, December 25)

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: Spruce Meadows (18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW, Calgary)

Cost: Free