The Kings Head: Calgary eatery offers free limo rides to get you there

If you’re looking to level up your next night out, one Calgary restaurant is offering limo rides so you can travel in style – and it’s completely free!

The Kings Head, a live-music venue and eatery on Macleod Trail, actually has a limo service that’ll pick you up and drive you to the restaurant.

Yes, you can actually get the VIP treatment without having to part with your hard-earned cash. All you need to do is book the service online in advance, including a pick-up location, the number of passengers, and the date and time.

A limo will then show up to drive you and your pals straight to the restaurant. It’s completely free for anyone within the Calgary city boundaries for a journey of up to 25 kilometres.

The service is only offered one way, and stops and scenic routes to the venue aren’t allowed.

As well as arriving in style, limo riders won’t have to pay cover or wait in line at The Kings Head, so you’ll be able to head straight inside to catch some live music.

Once you’re there, The Kings Head offers up all your favourite bar foods, from chicken wings, ribs, burgers, pizzas, and more.

So if you’re planning a pre-holiday night out, why not go for the full VIP experience? You deserve it!

Address: 9116 Macleod Trail South, Calgary

