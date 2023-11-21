Bombay Tiger: New restaurant serving Indian eats opens in Calgary

Calgary’s culinary scene is thriving with so many new restaurants hitting the city this year, and now a new spot serving Indian brunch and dinner has just opened up.

Bombay Tiger, a new restaurant that has just opened in the Kensington neighbourhood, is serving up an extensive menu of delicious twists on Indian dishes.

The brunch menu fuses Indian and Western flavours with options including favourites such as avocado toast and omelettes, as well as unique creations like Chicken tikka dosa waffles, sausage naan rolls and French toast brulee.

Dinner comes with plenty more delicious dishes on offer, with classics such as biryani, butter chicken, chicken tikka masala, and chaat.

You’ll also be able to get your hands on craft beer and a selection of wines and cocktails.

While it’s too early to say if this spot will become one of Calgary’s best Indian restaurants, we can’t wait to check it out.

Bombay Tiger

Address: 126 10th Street NW, Calgary

Instagram