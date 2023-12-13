Man charged in fatal Temple Drive road rage incident

Calgary police say an incident that occurred in the community of Temple in the city’s northeast was a homicide.

Police responded to reports of a traffic incident near the intersection of Temple Drive and Templemont Drive NE at around 12:30 pm on Tuesday where they say a 2002 GMC Sierra was reported to be driving erratically and swerving in and out of traffic. The driver of the Sierra allegedly flashed a knife towards the occupants of the Chevrolet Aveo.

Police say the altercation is believed to have stemmed from a non-injury hit-and-run collision that occurred between the two vehicles shortly before the call was made to 911.

The driver of the Chevrolet was told to disengage from the argument with the GMC Sierra but continued to follow the vehicle which led to the altercation escalating.

A short time later, the Chevrolet Aveo drove past the driver of the GMC Sierra, and it is believed he got out and kicked the passenger side of the vehicle.

The Chevrolet reversed into the driver of the GMC Sierra, pushing him into a tree. The driver of the GMC Sierra died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet were taken into custody, and the driver was charged with manslaughter.

The passenger was released without charges.