Two in police custody after incident on Temple Drive

Calgary police say they are responding to an incident in the northeast community of Temple that has closed roads in the area.

Two people are in custody, but they say there are no threats to public safety.

They are asking the public to avoid the area of Temple Drive NW and Templemont Drive NE while they investigate.

The area is expected to be closed for several hours while police investigate, per a post on X.

🚧Due to a collision, we are asking the public to avoid the area of Temple Drive N.E. and Templemont Drive N.E. The area is expected to be closed for several hours while we investigate. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/aFInItW6N1 — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) December 12, 2023

More to come…