Two in police custody after incident on Temple Drive

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Dec 12 2023, 9:30 pm
Scorsby/Shutterstock

Calgary police say they are responding to an incident in the northeast community of Temple that has closed roads in the area.

Two people are in custody, but they say there are no threats to public safety.

They are asking the public to avoid the area of Temple Drive NW and Templemont Drive NE while they investigate.

The area is expected to be closed for several hours while police investigate, per a post on X.

More to come…

