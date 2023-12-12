Two charged in 17 Calgary break-ins targeting restaurants in past month

Calgary police say two men have been charged in relation to 17 break-ins over the past month which targeted mostly local restaurants.

The break-ins happened between November 3 and December 5 around the downtown core, Chinatown, Edmonton Trail, and 16th Avenue NW.

They were believed to be connected and after reviewing the evidence, patrol officers believed two men were responsible for all of the break-ins.

On Tuesday, December 5, officers located the two suspects walking in the Manchester area and took them into custody without incident.

Two Calgary men, 49-year-old Bruce Richard Bougie and 52-year-old Kyle Donald Sterma, are charged with multiple counts of break-and-enter. They both also had outstanding warrants.

The investigation is ongoing and police say additional charges are anticipated.