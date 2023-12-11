3 people found dead after shed fire in northwest Calgary

Three people have been found dead after a shed fire at Crowfoot Crossing.

The Calgary Fire Department says crews were called to the area at around 4 am on Monday for reports of a structure fire behind a large home improvement store.

They found three bodies inside when they extinguished the fire, all of whom have not yet been identified.

The fire is under investigation by both the fire department and CPS arson detectives, which they say is a standard procedure when there is significant injury or large dollar loss.

They are asking for anyone with information, especially prior to the arrival of fire crews, to email [email protected].