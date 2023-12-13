NewsVideosCrime

"A dirtbag": Light-up snowman stolen from a Calgary lawn and people are MAD

Dec 13 2023, 6:16 pm
u/Aggravating-Bee/Reddit

Someone was caught on video stealing a light-up snowman from another person’s front lawn in Calgary, and people are disgusted at the “Grinch-level” behaviour.

Door cam footage of the incident was posted to Reddit on Tuesday, and people were quick to call out the thief in the comments.

LED Snowman stolen near Chinook Mall
byu/Aggravating-Bee inCalgary

People were also quick to dissect the scene of the crime, including the fact that it looked like the car was driving around, searching for decorations to steal.

And just like the Grinch stealing the last “can of Who-hash,” this Christmas thief even left with the cord!

If the clip of the snowman being snatched has you a little down as we head into the holidays, we recommend checking out some of the best Christmas light displays in Calgary to lighten your spirits. 

Have you ever had a Christmas decoration stolen from your house? Let us know in the comments.

