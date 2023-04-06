Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz has lost around $200 million in the past year, according to the 2023 ranking of billionaires by Forbes.

Katz lands at the #636 spot on the 2023 ranking, up one spot from last year, thanks to his fortune in the pharmacy business and the Katz Group of Companies, which includes pharmacy, sports, entertainment, and real estate development businesses.

The 61-year-old is also known for spearheading the development of Rogers Place Arena and the surrounding ICE District in downtown Edmonton.

Over the years, Edmonton-born Katz’s wealth had steadily increased, going from $3.1B in 2018 and 2019, $3.2B in 2020, $3.6B in 2021, $4.5B in 2022, and now down to $4.3B in 2023.

The highest-ranking Canadian on the list was David Thomson and family at #22 with a net worth of a staggering $54.4B.

Coming in first place overall on the Forbes ranking was Bernard Arnault and family, with a sky-high net worth of $211B.

Last year Tesla founder Elon Musk topped the list with a jaw-dropping net worth of $219B, which dropped down to *just* 180B in 2023.