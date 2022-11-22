Catch some serious speed winter tubing down a massive hill in Alberta's Rockies

Tubing in Alberta is a favourite summer event, and a ski resort in Banff is giving you the chance to go tubing in the winter, too.

Hit up Mount Norquay this December and jump onto a giant inflatable donut tube and catch some speed whizzing down a massive hill.

The eight tubing lanes at Norquay are the longest in Alberta, and look at that mountainous backdrop! Gorgeous stuff right there.

One of the more popular options is night tubing, letting you zip down the hill with your friends in the dark. How fun!

The Tube Park will open on December 16, with night tubing beginning on December 27. Night tubing will be an option from 5 to 7:30 pm on Fridays and Saturdays as well as on December 27, 28, and 29.

Daytime tubing is scheduled until mid-April and night tubing concludes in mid-March.

Tickets for the park start at $29.40 for kids ages four to 12 and $44.10 for adults. Tickets can be found here.

Norquay suggests buying tickets in advance, with a limited number of tickets available for each session.

So, there you have it.

Enjoy some winter tubing in the Alberta Rockies, and be sure to admire the view of the mountains as you slip and slide on the snow. How Canadian is that?

Mount Norquay Tube Park

Where: #2 Mount Norquay Road, Banff, Alberta

Tickets: $29 to $44; tickets can be found here