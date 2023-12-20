Here's what's open and closed for Christmas Day in Calgary this year

It’s hard to believe there are only a few days left before Christmas, and with so much to do, you might not have had time to plan too far ahead.

There are a number of closures on the day and some scheduled adjustments to other services. There are also a handful of great activities to choose from that will be open on Christmas Day if you’re looking for something fun to do.

Calgary Public Library

Libraries across the city will be closed on Christmas Day, with many open until 5 pm on Christmas Eve.

City of Calgary Services

There will be no changes to waste services on Saturday, December 24 (Christmas Eve).

All landfills will be closed in the city on Christmas Day, to see their scheduled hours click here.

Road and train closures

On Christmas Day and Boxing Day, buses, CTrains, and On Demand will be operating on a Sunday-level of service.

Canada Post

Canada Post will be closed on Christmas Day. There will be no collection or delivery of mail on that day.

Malls

Malls across the city will be closed on Christmas Day including Chinook Centre, The Core, Marlborough, Southcentre, Cross Iron Mills, and Market Mall. They will also be operating on limited hours on Christmas Eve.

Leisure centres and amenities

City pools skating rinks and leisure centres like Southland Leisure Centre and Village Square will be closed on Christmas Day.

Activities

If you’re looking for something to do consider skating at Olympic Plaza, checking out a movie at Landmark Cinemas or Cineplex, or a light display like the Lion’s Festival of Lights.

Some major spots will be closed for the holiday, though, including Zoolights and Telus Spark.