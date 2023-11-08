Blowers & Grafton: Halifax-style restaurant opens new location in Calgary

There’s some exciting news for people living in south Calgary and longing for a taste of the East Coast: Blowers & Grafton has just opened a new location in Shawnessy. It’s taken over the old IHOP location that closed last year.

It’s the third spot in the city for the popular restaurant specializing in Halifax-style food, and it’s been getting tons of hype, and we can see why!

The menu is absolutely stuffed with East Coast-inspired items, from a Maritimes spin on classic foods to dishes that are as authentic to the area as you can get.

If you love donairs, this is the place for you with five different kinds of donair dishes, all using the B & G donair sauce (which is to die for). In addition to the “OG Halifax Donair,” you’ll find donair nachos, poutine, pizza, quesadilla and even a donair Caesar! The donair Caesar comes complete with a skewer of donair meat.

Another unique dish you’ll find is the Pictou County Combination Pizza, with a secret family recipe sauce flown in all the way from Nova Scotia!

For Anne of Green Gables fans, Anne’s Raspberry Cordial will probably pique your attention. It’s a tasty mix of fin, raspberry liqueur, fresh lemon, and of course, PEI raspberry cordial.

If you do head down, make sure to end your meal with the S’mores dessert. You’ll have to trust us on this one.

Blowers & Grafton Calgary Shawnessy

Address: 70 Shawville Boulevard SE #500