Find haunted houses, boozy beverages, and kangaroos at this "halfway to Halloween" event

Is there a better way to celebrate the halfway-to-Halloween mark than with some baby kangaroos? We think not.

Lucky for us, Cobb’s Adventure Park is hosting an adults-only night this May in honour of the spooky holiday, featuring the fun activities it’s known for, along with haunted houses and other fun additions.

Cobb’s has been closed over the colder months, and this will be its first event of the season, so you’ll be among the first to visit the attraction’s famous kangaroos.

The park’s Halfway to Halloween celebration on May 14 is called “May-hem,” and it boasts three haunted houses, a scary maze, boozy beverages, and – you guessed it – baby kangaroos.

The evening will also allow guests to enjoy all of the park’s activities, meaning you can try mini golf, archery, and puzzles without having to wait in line behind tiny humans.

Halfway to Halloween attendees can sip on adult beverages while enjoying free appetizers, and everyone is encouraged to come dressed in costume, in the spirit of the autumn holiday.

Plus, if you’re still feeling hungry after the appetizers, there will be a food truck on the scene all night long, offering mini donuts, burgers, and poutine.

And as if that isn’t all exciting enough, the adventure park’s famous baby kangaroos will be circulating throughout the venue for the entire evening, which only happens when the park is closed to children.

Cobb’s Adventure Park’s adults-only nights are known to sell out quickly, so make sure you grab your tickets as soon as possible.

When: May 14

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: Cobb’s Adventure Park (1500 84th Street NE, Calgary)

Cost: $40