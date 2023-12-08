Cheap Eats: Banzai Sushi & Teriyaki House

Banzai Sushi & Teriyaki House is truly a hidden gem that has managed to capture the wonderful essence of traditional Japanese cuisine while delivering a fantastic dining experience.

Since its establishment in 2002, Banzai Sushi has been committed to providing the community for over 20 years with a diverse and mouthwatering selection of Japanese delicacies, all offered at reasonable prices.

With two locations proudly catering to the discerning palates of Calgarians, Banzai Sushi has become synonymous with quality and value.

We visited the southwest location, unsuspectedly nestled away off Elbow Drive. This restaurant combines fast and efficient service with an impressive array of delectable dishes at incredibly affordable prices.

Don’t worry if the SW location in Kingsland isn’t close to you, there is one in the NW, too, in Capitol Hill.

From the moment you step inside, the inviting atmosphere sets the stage for a culinary adventure. And there was a lineup of other customers and delivery drivers waiting for take-out orders, so you know it must be good!

The menu at Banzai Sushi is a treasure trove for Japanese cuisine enthusiasts. From the classic sushi rolls to the trendy poke bowls and hearty rice bowls, there’s something to satisfy every craving. The chefs at Banzai Sushi showcase their expertise by crafting dishes that not only taste exquisite but also showcase the freshest and finest ingredients.

We took a few of our friends and ordered the Teriyaki Salmon Rice Bowl for $14.50, Pork Gyoza for $6, and an assortment of sushi rolls such as the Spicy Salmon Roll, Banzai Roll, Alaskan Roll, and the Alberta Roll, each $7.25 for eight pieces. We also picked up a strawberry bubble tea for $6.

Chef’s kiss.

The food was super tasty, delivered to our table with speed, and filled our bellies to the brim. We should have worn sweatpants — not tight jeans.

The name “Banzai” itself is a traditional Japanese exclamation, a joyful expression similar to shouting “HOORAY!” And that’s exactly what our tastebuds were yelling each time we took a bite.

Another noteworthy standout of Banzai Sushi is its dedication to the community. Being a part of the School Lunch Program and serving Healthy Hunger, it contributes to the well-being of the local community by providing nutritious and delicious options for students.

Whether you’re a sushi aficionado or someone looking to explore Japanese cuisine, Banzai Sushi is a must-visit. With its rich history, affordable prices, diverse menu, and commitment to community well-being, this restaurant has truly earned its place as a culinary haven in Calgary.

So, join us as we shout “BANZAI” and celebrate the joy of fantastic food at Banzai Sushi.

Address: 7724 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-253-8120

Address: 1104 20th Avenue NW, Unit 1, Calgary

Phone: 403-453-8120