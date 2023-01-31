The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival is returning to Calgary this year, bringing some major stars to our city.

In what is quickly becoming a staple of the Calgary Summer calendar, the comedy festival in Calgary will be headlined by Andrew Schulz and Jonathan Van Ness.

Joining Queer Eye star JVN on Saturday, August 26, will be hilarious RuPaul’s Drag Race star Monet X Change along with Drag Race Canada winner Priyanka.

On Sunday, August 27, Andrew Schulz will be joined by Annie Lederman, with more names to be announced later.

Chris Schoengut, vice president of Trixstar LIVE, says the talent and the setting make this a comedy event unlike any other.

“We are so proud to be able to bring the festival back to the Calgary community again this year,” says Schoengut. “Besides the incredible talent that we’re bringing to Calgary, the festival is set to be unlike any other comedy event you’ll have attended before — including VIP table service in the beautiful Prince’s Island Park. It’s going to be a wildly hilarious weekend!”

As if experiencing this great comedic talent isn’t enough, all of it will help support some great causes as well.

A portion of proceeds from ticket sales on August 26 will be donated to Accessible Queer Spaces, a fund created to support queer venues, spaces, and events, to become accessible to all people in our community. A portion of the proceeds from August 27 will be donated to The Mustard Seed, plus there will be a 50/50 draw in support of Easter Seals Alberta’s Camp Horizon, which provides individuals with disabilities and medical conditions with life-changing outdoor camp experiences.

Tickets go on sale on February 3 at 10 am MT. VIP tickets, along with general admission tickets, are available.