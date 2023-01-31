Calgary's Tate McRae just nabbed a ton of Juno nominations

Calgary pop superstar Tate McRae could be in for a busy night at the Juno Awards in Edmonton, as she has been nominated for five awards.

The 19-year-old’s song “she’s all i wanna be” is up for Single of the Year, while I Used to Think I Could Fly is nominated for Pop Album of the Year along with Album of the Year.

McRae is also nominated for TikTok Juno Fan Choice and Songwriter of the Year.

The five nominations put the young Calgarian in some pretty elite company at this year’s event. She is tied with Avril Lavigne for the second-most nominations at this year’s awards, just one behind The Weeknd who tops the list with six.

It puts a cherry on top of a great 2022 for McRae, but perhaps the best is yet to come.

oh shit i love what i’m writing rn — Tate McRae (@tatemcrae) January 30, 2023

McRae is also set to perform at the Rogers Centre awards show, which will be hosted by Simu Liu for the second year in a row.

Alexisonfire, Aysanabee, and Jessie Reyez are also set to perform, joining McRae, Nickelback, AP Dhillon, Banx & Ranx, Tenille Townes, and Preston Pablo and Rêve together in a collaborative effort.

It all goes down on March 13 in Edmonton. If you want to see Tate McRae perform at the 2023 Juno Awards just up the highway, tickets are available now!

2023 Juno Awards

When: March 13

Time: 6 pm

Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton

Tickets: Start at $49