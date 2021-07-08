A new pink country-themed Instagram garden just launched in Calgary

COVID-19 still presents a risk to public health. While restrictions have been lifted across Alberta, it is recommended to continue practicing health and safety measures, including frequent hand-washing, wearing a mask on public transit and in healthcare settings, and staying home if you are sick.

If your Instagram game has felt a little boring lately, look no further than The CORE Shopping Centre.

The downtown Calgary mall has set up a picture-perfect “Gram Garden,” which will feature a series of rotating backdrops throughout the summer months.

In celebration of the Calgary Stampede, the garden has gone with an all-pink country theme for its first exhibition, lasting until July 19.

Tassels, a massive gnome, a neon cowboy hat sign, and an adorable, bubble gum pink telephone booth are among the Instagrammable highlights.

The second-floor exhibit will switch over to a summer theme from July 20 until August 15, and will finish up with a Pride Party theme, running August 16 through September 30.

Gram Garden just opened last week, so head down to The CORE soon to be among the first to snap some shots. The exhibit runs through until September 30 though, so you’ve got plenty of time to check it out.

And in case you needed any extra encouragement to hit up this soon-to-be-iconic spot, The CORE is offering up a $500 mall gift card to one lucky model. To enter, simply post a photo of the Gram Garden to your Insta and tag @COREShopping and #GramGarden.

Head down to The CORE and get snapping some fresh content, YYC!

When: June 28 to September 30

Time: Mall hours (11 am to 5 pm Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 pm on Sundays)

Where: The CORE Shopping Centre (324 8th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: Free