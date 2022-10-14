Goro + Gun is one of the trendiest spots in Calgary to go for ramen and other Japanese dishes.

Located in Stephen Avenue Place, this is the perfect downtown lunch spot for a quick bite that also happens to be delicious.

This is just another spot from the exceptional Concorde Entertainment Group, which has other restaurants in the same location, like the extremely popular Major Tom and the highly anticipated Barbarella.

Dished recently visited the 15th-floor restaurant and tried many of the dishes, including from one of the many simmering pots seen in the open kitchen, as well as those handcrafted by hand, like the SoHo sushi, nigiri, and sashimi plates.

Named after the two truck drivers in the Japanese film Tampopo (the world’s first “ramen western”) from 1985, Goro + Gun is a 150-seat noodle bar with modern Japanese art decor and flavourful dishes.

Specializing in Japanese small dishes, sushi, ramen, and a great cocktail and sake offering, the food menu here is overseen by Chef Tomo Mitsuno, who spent seven years working at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Osaka, Japan.

For appetizers, we tried the steamed edamame with sea salt, sesame oil, and ginger; the black tiger prawn tempura served with tentsuyu sauce, grated daikon, and grated ginger; and the steam buns, made with braised pork, pickled root vegetables, and sweet BBQ mayo karashi.

Hakata ramen, or tonkotsu ramen, is a hot noodle soup dish with creamy, white and rich broth. There are five different options at Goro + Gun, and we had the original tonkatsu, the vegan mushroom, and the patina ramen, served with noodles, chicken broth, BBQ pork, and bamboo shoots.

The sushi rolls come beautifully plated on a plank of wood, with nigiri, sashimi, osho sushi, and rolls, like the classic California roll and dynamite roll, which is exactly what we had.

Like another Concorde spot in YYC, Lonely Mouth, there is a fantastic section of sake here. If you’d rather go for something else, there are wine, beer, and non-alcoholic options like the matcha lemonade with lemon, apple, green tea, and simple syrup, and plenty of cocktails with inspired twists on the classics.

There is even a hot or cold Matsu Kaze Tea service, with different kinds like matcha, which is made from roasted brown rice for a delicious nutty and grassy flavour.

If you’ve never been here before, make it your next lunch destination when you’re in the area. It’s open Monday to Friday.

Winter is coming and nothing hits quite like a hot bowl of ramen, especially when it’s made like it is here and surrounded by other tasty snacks.

Goro + Gun

Address: 225 7th Avenue SW #245, Calgary

Instagram