Joey’s Fish Shack is a reliably great spot for seafood.

Calgary has one location at 808 Edmonton Trail and it looks like the city is about to get another.

This month, the shack-style spot will open a second location on Monday, October 17, at 180 Legacy Main Street SE.

You might know the brand from its multiple Joey’s Seafood Restaurant locations around YYC (and Canada), but this shack concept has the vibe of eating straight off the paper on some oceanside dock.

The fish shack offers Calgarians classic fish and chips combos, the “legendary” fish sandwich, and seafood chowder, to name just a few.

The fish sandwich here comes with not one but four pieces of Joey’s Famous Fish, served on a toasted brioche bun, topped with arugula, sliced tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw, and finished with chipotle and tartar sauce.

If you’re looking for something a little lighter, this place has you covered there too. Go for the hand-cut fresh salmon fillet, cooked sous-vide, and then seared with garlic butter.

In addition to those staples, this new concept has fish tacos, crispy coconut shrimp, calamari, clam bites, and fresh Atlantic salmon.

Canadians have been enjoying this seafood spot since 1985, so it’s nice to see a fresh new take on a familiar favourite.

Stop by and check this new spot out in south Calgary when it opens on October 17.

Joey’s Fish Shack

Address: 180 Legacy Main Street SE, Calgary

Instagram