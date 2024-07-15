Calgary and a cowboy hat can go hand-in-hand, and actress Gillian Anderson is all in for her YYC experience donning one in a new video posted to social media.

Anderson, known for her role as Margaret Thatcher on Netflix’s The Crown and The X-Files, is in Calgary filming The Abandons, a Western action drama series that was first announced in November 2021, with Netflix giving the show a 10-episode order.

In a video shared to her Instagram account Monday morning, Gillian addresses her former X-Files co-star David Duchovny, saying, “David, I just felt compelled to put on my cowboy hat since I am shooting in Calgary,” before showing some love and appreciation for his new podcast.

In addition to having Anderson on the cast for the series, Game of Thrones star Lena Headey will also play alongside Anderson as Fiona, described as “a strong, devout matriarch who, unable to have her own children, took in four orphans to create her own family,” per Variety.

According to the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists of Alberta, The Abandons is set to film in Calgary until the middle of November. Keep your eyes peeled for Anderson out and about in the city!