A neighbourhood in Calgary is getting some national attention for being one of the best in Canada, and it’s not an area locals might immediately think of.

Calgary’s Downtown West End definitely has it all in terms of accessibility to popular hot spots and easy access to Calgary Transit. And despite the city being named one of the least walkable in Canada, it’s totally possible to get around on foot if you’re downtown.

It’s also near the Bow River and Cowboys Park (formerly Millennium Park) and home to art galleries like Contemporary Calgary and a remodelled old C-Train-turned-public art space.

According to a big international real estate company, some other budding neighbourhoods also made it onto the national radar.

ReMax recently released its 2024 Liveability Report, which ranks communities across Canada based on their affordability, walkability, diversity, access to green spaces and parks, and proximity to work, medical services, childcare, and schools.

The Downtown West End was one of three prairie neighbourhoods to make the top 10 in Canada. Other regions include Oliver in Edmonton and Daniel McIntyre in Winnipeg.

“Not surprisingly, the relative affordability of these regions is boosting their liveability ranking, combined with access to amenities such as green spaces, restaurants, coffee shops, schools, health services, and cultural and art spaces,” reads the report.

Other Calgary areas to get honourable mentions for their liveability range from some of the city’s most luxurious areas to ones on the edges that have been growing in popularity.

“Neighbourhoods like Discovery Ridge, Aspen, and Springbank Hill continue to excel in terms of appreciation value and sport the highest average price. Likewise, Calgary neighbourhoods like Seton, Mahogany, and Cranston have it all, from lots of parks, shopping, new recreation centers, and easy access to everywhere in Calgary with the C-train and Stoney trail nearby.”

What do you think? Are these areas the best Calgary has to offer? let us know what you think in the comments!