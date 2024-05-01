A new Netflix series starring two major Hollywood actors begins filming in Alberta this month

Alberta’s film scene is alive and well, with major successes, including The Last of Us and My Life With the Walter Boys, taking over screens all over the world. Now, another filmed-in-Alberta series is bound to capture the attention of a whole new audience and fan base.

The Abandons is a Western action drama series that was announced in November 2021. Netflix has ordered 10 episodes, and filming will begin in Alberta this month.

Two big stars from some of the world’s most well-known TV shows are set to take centre stage in the new drama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gillian Anderson (@gilliana)

Gillian Anderson, known for her role as Margaret Thatcher on Netflix’s The Crown and The X-Files, will play alongside Game of Thrones‘ Lena Headey.

Headey will play Fiona, described as “a strong, devout matriarch who, unable to have her own children, took in four orphans to create her own family,” per Variety. She is best known for portraying Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones, for which she received five Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

Production is set to begin this spring in Calgary and surrounding areas.

With files from Emma Kilburn-Smith