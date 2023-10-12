News

This pumpkin weighs more than a moose and it took home a top prize in Alberta

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Oct 12 2023, 5:29 pm
This pumpkin weighs more than a moose and it took home a top prize in Alberta
Stephanie Bishop/Facebook | GO EAST of Edmonton Daytrips & Getaways/Facebook

A super-size pumpkin competition was held in Smoky Lake, Alberta, over the Thanksgiving long weekend and a whopper took home the top prize.

The winning pumpkin weighed in at 2,037.5 pounds at the Smoky Lake Great White North Pumpkin Weigh-Off. The pumpkins were so big they had to be carried over to the scale using a forklift!

pumpkin competition Alberta

GO EAST of Edmonton Daytrips & Getaways/Facebook

Don Crew from Lloydminster took home the prize and this isn’t his first time. He also won last year’s competition with an even bigger pumpkin topping 2,500 pounds!

The annual weigh-off has many other pumpkin-themed activities, including a giant pumpkin drop!

If you’d like to see the winning pumpkin for yourself, you can see it this weekend at the Lloydminster Pumpkin Fest! There will also be a car show, street food, and an outdoor market. It starts at 1 pm on October 15 and runs until 5 pm.

 

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop