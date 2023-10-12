This pumpkin weighs more than a moose and it took home a top prize in Alberta

A super-size pumpkin competition was held in Smoky Lake, Alberta, over the Thanksgiving long weekend and a whopper took home the top prize.

The winning pumpkin weighed in at 2,037.5 pounds at the Smoky Lake Great White North Pumpkin Weigh-Off. The pumpkins were so big they had to be carried over to the scale using a forklift!

Don Crew from Lloydminster took home the prize and this isn’t his first time. He also won last year’s competition with an even bigger pumpkin topping 2,500 pounds!

The annual weigh-off has many other pumpkin-themed activities, including a giant pumpkin drop!

If you’d like to see the winning pumpkin for yourself, you can see it this weekend at the Lloydminster Pumpkin Fest! There will also be a car show, street food, and an outdoor market. It starts at 1 pm on October 15 and runs until 5 pm.