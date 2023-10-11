There’s a luxury store in Calgary that hid $30,000 worth of designer bags around the city, and Calgarians went crazy searching for them.

The three bags included a Hermes Birkin, a Fendi Baguette, and a Louis Vuitton Capucines.

The bags were kept safe at the Luxe Du Jour on 5th Avenue, but instant photos of the bags were hidden at various spots around Calgary. Whoever found them could bring them into the store and redeem it for the photographed bag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luxe Du Jour (@luxedujour)

The first two bags were found in under 30 minutes, so the store went above and beyond to make the hunt for the third one significantly more challenging, and it worked!

People went crazy in the comments on social media, unable to figure out where the video was taken and begging for more clues. The comments were also hilarious.

It took over three weeks for the third bag to be found, right before the stores’ set date to close the contest on October 15. The final bag was the Birkin, and it was found on October 10.

The finder also had to agree to a few different rules including:

The same finder cannot locate and redeem multiple bags.

They have to consent to a video being filmed of them collecting the designer handbag so everyone knows the game is legitimate.

The finder must have a public Instagram and post on their stories they found the Polaroid from Luxe du Jour and post on Instagram tagging the brand.

Despite the many disappointed scavengers, many maintained a great sense of humour and positive attitude towards the combined group of effort of tracking down the final bag.

There’s nothing like a designer bag scavenger hunt to bring people together.