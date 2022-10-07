A gourd grown in the Lloydminster area has smashed the Canadian record for the largest ever grown in Canada. How spooktacular!

Don Crews netted the title at the Smoky Lake Great White Northern Pumpkin Weigh-Off earlier this month with his gourd weighing in at a jaw-dropping 2,537 pounds.

Crews bested the second-place winner at the Smoky Lake Great White Northern Pumpkin Weigh-Off as well, coming in at 982 pounds.

Crews showed the gourd off at the Pumpkin Fest in downtown Lloydminster, with people posing beside the massive fruit.



The gourd bested the previous record of just over 2,000 pounds, according to My Lloydminster Now.

To put the gourd’s weight in perspective, the heaviest polar bear ever discovered weighed an astounding 2,209 pounds. This gourd weighs 300 more pounds than that!