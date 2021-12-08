6 places in Calgary to get adorable photos of your pet with Santa

Get your four-legged friend in on the holiday fun this season by snapping festive pet photos with Santa.

Who says pictures with St. Nick are only for humans? Animals are always excited to meet someone new, and we can practically guarantee that your pet would be stoked to make friends with Santa.

There are a number of locations across Calgary offering pet photos with the big man himself, so make sure you get your furry friend in for a visit ASAP. After all, animals need to give their Christmas wish lists to Santa too!

Here are six places in Calgary to get pet photos with Santa Claus in December.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Southcentre Mall (@southcentremall)

From Monday to Saturday between November 13 and December 24, pet owners are invited to bring their pets to experience Southcentre’s “Paws with Claus” in the Enchanted Forest. This pre-booked photo opportunity with Santa runs from 8 to 9 pm, and up to six people and two pets are permitted.

When: November 13 to December 24

Time: 8 to 9 pm

Where: Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary)

Cost: Photo prices starting at $7

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piper Pepper Paws (@piperpepperpaws)

Whether you have a dog, cat, bunny, or something else, let them visit Santa for their very own pet photo at the Calgary Shrine Centre. Humans are invited to get in on the photo fun with their critters too, and the five-minute session includes photos on a USB stick and time with the Jolly Fellow.

When: December 11, 12, 18, and 19

Time: Time slots available between 10 am and 6 pm

Where: Calgary Shrine Centre (5225 101st Street NW, Calgary)

Cost: $35

Photographers Christina from Playtography and Lisa with Savvy Cat Photography have teamed up to offer adorable photos for kids and pets with Santa this holiday season. There are two sets to participate in: White Christmas and an Evergreen Hexagon Frame, and plenty of one-on-one time with St. Nick.

When: December 11

Time: Time slots available between 10 am and 12:30 pm

Where: Held in Lake Chaparral at Playtography’s home studio (68 Chapman Terrace SE, Calgary)

Cost: $149 to $249

Doodle Dogs is hosting a Christmas photo fundraiser for the pups! Pictures are $20, with a portion of proceeds going to charity, and there will be a fun holiday setting for the photos, so your pets will look extra festive for those Instagram posts. Photos will be done by Furever Reflections, and funds will be raised for The Calgary Food Bank and Pawsitive Match.

When: December 11

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Doodle Dogs’ Signal Hill store (1851 Sirocco Drive SW, Calgary)

Cost: $20.79 – $21.67

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEOW Foundation 🐱 (@meowfoundation)

Snap a pic with Santa Claws this weekend in support of the MEOW Foundation. No appointment is required, but MEOW asks for your patience if there’s a wait. Photos are by donation, and we can’t think of a better way to help animals this season.

When: December 11 and 12

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Pet Valu Macleod Trail (8835 Macleod Trail S, Calgary)

Cost: By donation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PetSmart Canada (@petsmartcanada)

Join PetSmart in store and get a FREE photo of your pet with Santa. Available at locations across the country, you can make an appointment to get your critter’s picture taken at PetSmart over the next two weeks. Photos can be taken on a personal device or on a store device, which will then be delivered via email. You can even use the PetSmart app to try out fun photo filters during the event.

When: December 11, 12, 18, and 19

Time: Noon to 3 pm

Where: At all Canadian PetSmart stores

Cost: Free