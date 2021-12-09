Take a sleigh ride with 50,000 Christmas lights at this central Alberta ranch

A horse drawn sleigh ride underneath 50,000 Christmas lights? One event in central Alberta is providing a peak holiday experience.

Winter Night Lights at Heritage Ranch just outside of Red Deer is offering to whisk you and your family or friends away into a winter wonderland.

You might also like: Ice bubbles at this lake in Alberta are road-trip worthy

These are the shipping deadlines for Canada Post this holiday season

Wild weather: Have you ever seen a snow ghost?

Tickets start at $199 for a ride for two people. You can book online, or by calling the ranch directly.

Hot chocolate is provided during your ride and you are encouraged to dress warmly and to bring your own blankets to keep you toasty during the ride.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Ranch (@heritage_ranch)

You are asked to arrive 10 to 15 minutes early to sign the ranches waiver forms.

If you are feeling extravagant, you can also tack on a three course meal to your visit, with $139 dollars per adult and $55 for children. A four person minimum is required to book for a dinner experience.

If you are on the hunt for Christmas lights across the province, check out our roundup of best Christmas lights displays around Edmonton and Calgary.

Heritage Ranch

When: Now until February 7, 2022

Address: 6300 Cronquist Drive, Red Deer

Tickets: Can be purchased online here