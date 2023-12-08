Where to watch the Geminid meteor shower in Calgary next week

The Geminid meteor shower is widely considered one of the “strongest,” “best” and “most reliable” meteor showers of the whole year and it’s going to be visible from Calgary next week!

NASA says the Geminids produce between 100 and 150 meteors every hour during their peak and are best seen in the northern hemisphere.

Peaking in the evening of December 13, Calgarians should be able to see the Geminids around 9 or 10 pm, making it a unique earlier start compared to many other meteor showers. If you want to make sure you get a good show, these are the places to visit around the city where you’ll likely get the best view.

A good view of the astral show also depends on the weather but so far, Environment and Climate Change Canada is predicting nothing but clear skies next week.

Don’t forget to bundle up, you’ll want to get out of your car for these sights!

Nose Hill Park

What: Nose Hill Park is a popular spot for many to visit in the city and for good reason! It’s got a fantastic lookout and has over 11 square kilometres of wide open land within city limits.

The stars won’t be quite as bright as they will be outside of the city, but it’s far enough from the lights of downtown to still get a view, and the lookout has the perfect elevation for a great full view of the sky.

Where: Nose Hill Park — 6465 14th Street NW, Calgary

What: The newly merged towns of Black Diamond and Turner Valley have formed into the town of Diamond Valley and offer picturesque views of the foothills.

The stunning drive out on its own is worth the trip. There are plenty of places both inside and just outside the town to stop and set up your stargazing chairs.

Where: The intersection of Highway 22 (Cowboy Trail) and Highway 7

Okotoks Big Rock

What: Looking south of the city, Okotoks is another great option to take in the meteor shower. We recommend stopping at the Okotoks Erratic. Not only is it further away from the city lights, but it is also a fantastic backdrop to the meteor shower.

Where: Okotoks Erratic, AB-7, Diamond Valley

Weaselhead Flats

What: Weaselhead Flats covers 237 hectares of land and is a great spot to catch the stars in Calgary. Keep in mind the park hours, which are open between 5 am and 11 pm daily. You can squeeze in an hour or two of stargazing at night, but it might be best to head out before sunrise.

Where: 37th Street SW & 66th Avenue Southwest

Crossfield

What: Crossfield is just north of Calgary and offers spectacular views of the sky. We recommend driving to the ponds to take in the stars.

Where: Crossfield is located on Highway 2A, 43 kilometres north of Calgary

It’s good to keep in mind that the best places to stargaze are far away from the city, if you’re willing to make the drive. To avoid as much light pollution as possible, some popular spots include Jasper’s Dark Sky Preserve and Cypress Hill’s Dark Sky Preserve.

Do you think you’ll try and catch the show for yourself? Let us know in the comments!

When: December 13 to 14