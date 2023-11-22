The "strongest meteor shower of the year" shoots over Calgary next month

Don’t forget to mark your calendars: a major meteor shower is set to streak across Calgary skies in December.

The Geminids Meteor Shower is widely considered one of the “strongest,” “best” and “most reliable” meteor showers of the whole year, according to both the American Meteor Society and NASA.

NASA says the Geminids produce between 100 and 150 meteors every hour during its peak, and you’ll be able to see them in and around Calgary — if the weather is good. They are most visible in the northern hemisphere and technically already started on November 19 but they don’t peak until later next month.

The Geminids are a historic event, having been observed as far back as the mid-1800s. They started out much smaller and weren’t really considered a big event until 10 to 20 meteors were seen per hour.

They’re also known to be a great opportunity for young stargazers as they peak earlier in the night before midnight, around 9 or 10 pm.

“In 2023, the peak is near the new Moon. It’s going to be a GREAT year for the Geminids! Plan ahead to ensure you’re someplace with very dark skies,” reads the Farmers’ Almanac.

It might also take your eyes a second to adjust, according to NASA.

“Lie flat on your back with your feet facing south and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible. After about 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt and you will begin to see meteors. Be patient – the show will last until dawn, so you have plenty of time to catch a glimpse,” the space agency suggests.

For the best viewing, you’ll want to make sure to head just outside of Calgary so the lights of the stars aren’t clouded by the lights of the city.

If you’re willing and able to make the trip, Jasper has an incredible dark sky preserve, but nearby areas like the Okotoks are also always a good bet.

When: December 13 to 14