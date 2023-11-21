Calgarians can't stop talking about this morning's stunning sunrise

Calgarians were treated to a stunning sunrise today and the internet has been flooding with colourful photos of the event all morning.

The sky turned into vibrant shades of pink and blue with unique waves and textures rippling through the clouds.

Calgarians took to every social media platform to share photos they snapped from their neighbourhoods, and it looks like the magical event blanketed the sky above most of the city.

It really got the internet talking. While some people were in total awe over the display, others suggested the bright red sky looked more like a bad omen.





Alberta is definitely known for its skies, from sunsets and sunrises to breathtaking northern lights displays. It’s mornings like this that make it easy to be grateful for living in the Prairie province.