WeatherCurated

Calgarians can't stop talking about this morning's stunning sunrise

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Nov 21 2023, 6:08 pm
Calgarians can't stop talking about this morning's stunning sunrise
sh4nik/Reddit

Calgarians were treated to a stunning sunrise today and the internet has been flooding with colourful photos of the event all morning.

The sky turned into vibrant shades of pink and blue with unique waves and textures rippling through the clouds.

Calgarians took to every social media platform to share photos they snapped from their neighbourhoods, and it looks like the magical event blanketed the sky above most of the city.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by B 🐝 (@mzzz.b)

The sky is lit this morning 🔥
byu/sh4nik inCalgary


It really got the internet talking. While some people were in total awe over the display, others suggested the bright red sky looked more like a bad omen.

Guys I don’t know my omens but I feel like this was a bad one this morning.
byu/saad85 inCalgary

sunrise

Alberta is definitely known for its skies, from sunsets and sunrises to breathtaking northern lights displays. It’s mornings like this that make it easy to be grateful for living in the Prairie province.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ Weather
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop