A video shows an Alberta lake freezing in real time and it is mesmerizing

A video is circulating social media showing something it almost feels like we’re not meant to see… an Alberta lake freezing in real time.

The video posted to TikTok has over one million views and shows Pigeon Lake, Alberta, while it’s freezing and people can’t stop marvelling over the spectacle.

We reached out to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) to see if they could provide more details about exactly what is happening in the video.

How do scientists explain what’s happening?

While the scientists at ECCC say they are unfamiliar with Pigeon Lake’s “physical and environmental conditions,” they were still able to provide insight into the phenomenon captured on video.

“Ice formation typically starts over a cold night (in late fall/early winter) from shallow waters with a very thin layer of black ice. In the coming days/weeks, ice thickness increases and depending on snowfall amount, white ice layers are also developed on top of black ice layers, and ice further develops in other parts of the lake.”

“The video appears to document the formation of thin layers of patchy black ice developed close to the shoreline, which were moved around by local winds in the location where the video was being recorded.”

Social media users marvel at the phenomenon

In short, it appears the lake was definitely captured freezing in front of our eyes, and some of the guesses weren’t too far off, either!

Mostly though, people in the comments just couldn’t help but marvel at the incredible sight!

Have you ever seen something like this in person? Let us know in the comments!