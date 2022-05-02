Granary Road, one of the most popular farmers’ markets in Calgary, has officially reopened for the 2022 summer season.

With an active learning park, mini-golf, local vendors, food trucks, and other fun events like goat yoga, this really is a place perfect for friends and family to come together.

Located at 226066 112th Street W, the Active Learning Park is open seven days a week from 9 am to 5 pm, and the farmers’ market is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 6 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Granary Road (@granaryroad)

“Granary Road has quickly become a favourite dining, shopping and entertainment destination in the greater Calgary Area,” Granary Road said in a recent public announcement.

“We have a carefully curated farmers’ market featuring all local vendors, an aquaponics centre that supplies the community with the freshest produce, and an Active Learning Park filled with educational and fun exhibits for the whole family!”

Market vendors, food trucks, and local businesses make this an amazing market shopping experience. There’s even a new state-of-the-art aquaponics centre that ensures there’s always the freshest produce.

What makes this place so special really is the huge space in the country filled with adventure and fun suited for the entire family.

The Active Learning Park here is 36 acres with 11 massive exhibits that mix exciting fun with interactive learning connected by over three kilometres of pathways.

There are also outdoor goat yoga classes, and one of the best mini-golf tracks in Calgary.

It’s an 18-hole, par 72 course with tons of challenges and obstacles for all ages and skill levels!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Granary Road (@granaryroad)

Go and check out this destination market and make an entire day of it.

Granary Road

Address: 226066 112th Street W, Calgary

Instagram