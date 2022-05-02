V Burger: Plant-based burger joint launching new food truck in Calgary
One of Calgary’s most popular burger spots, V Burger, is soon launching a new food truck.
The grand opening is expected to be in a couple of weeks.
Also, this burger joint that also serves up fries, milkshakes, chicken sandwiches, and more, is 100% plant-based.
“We are more than excited to introduce our new addition to the V Burger family!” the restaurant recently stated in an Instagram post.
“You can find us in a whole bunch of great events and festivals around the city this spring and summer!”
Always trying to make fast-food delicious, this spot is so good it doesn’t matter if you’re a vegetarian or love meat. The food is fantastic.
That’s why the popular 17th Avenue spot is starting this new truck.
Breakfast sandwiches, classic and over-the-top burgers, “chicken” bites with tons of dip options, and dessert options like sundaes, milkshakes, soft-serve, and ice cream sandwiches are all on the menu here.
There’s even a DIY dessert bar.
We can’t wait to see what the truck has in store and to see it driving around town and to many of our favourite events across Calgary.
“We will be doing a ton of giveaways, and hope you can all come and celebrate with us!” the Instagram post also said.
Stay tuned for all announcements regarding this new truck concept.
V Burger
Address: 819 17th Avenue SW, Calgary