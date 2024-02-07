Jobs up for grabs: Heritage Park in Calgary is hiring for 500+ positions soon

If you are on the hunt for a job in Calgary, a massive fair for jobs at the iconic Heritage Park is being held next month and may be calling your name!

The fair has more than 500 positions open, from retail jobs in the Haskayne Mercantile Block to serving as a deckhand on the S.S. Moyie or helping to take care of the animals at the Agricultural Area.

The fair will be held on March 2 from 10 am to 3 pm, with job seekers being invited to Gasoline Alley Museum (Mezzanine level) to meet with the Heritage Parks’ team and apply for any job of interest.

Be sure to have that resume handy– interviews may take place on the spot, so candidates are encouraged to come prepared.

“I can’t think of a better way to gain unique experiences than sharing our diverse history

and introducing our guests to our incredible exhibits and programming at Heritage

Park,” said Saniyah Chaudhry, director of people and culture at Heritage Park, in a news release.

“These opportunities connect young people with meaningful, hands-on learning experiences in a wide range of tourism skill sets, helping them to explore career pathways and gain the skills and knowledge to pursue their goals.”

The minimum age to work at Heritage Park is 15; however, some positions require candidates to be 18 or over.

