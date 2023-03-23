Chubbs, an entirely new sub sandwich concept, just opened in Calgary.

This is an exciting new food spot located on Macleod Trail SW, with two more locations opening soon in Ontario.

Specializing in massive sub sandwiches, the menu here also offers hot dogs, poutines, milkshakes, and more.

If you’re after a hoagie, there are options for sandwiches like the club, steak and cheese, or the chicken bacon ranch topped with melted cheddar cheese, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and ranch dressing.

If you’d rather have something even larger, there are a number of 12-inch Fat Chubbs, like the Fat Bacon Cheeseburger topped with hamburger meat, bacon, melted cheddar, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, onion rings, and fries.

Of course, there are fries here as well, but it’s the poutines that you need to try. There are nine globally-inspired creations here, like the butter chicken, Tokyo beef, and the Philly cheesesteak, to name a few.

If you have a sweet tooth, go for something like the deep-fried Oreos or a milkshake, like the Unicorn Cotton Candy, decorated with a vanilla frosted rim with chocolate balls, icing sugar, a rainbow lollipop, Pixy Stix, and rock candy sticks.

Be one of the first people to try this place out. Go hungry!

Chubbs

Address: 9110 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Instagram