Da Vinci’s Steakhouse & Lounge, a new elevated food concept, just opened in Calgary.

Located downtown, this spot is serving upscale dishes along with a variety of quality wines and liquors. There are so many fantastic spots for a steak in this city, and maybe this needs to be added to that list.

The interesting menu here uses the “finest cuts” of meat, fresh seafood, and an extensive selection of wines, spirits, and local beers.

Like any classic steakhouse, this spot has appetizers, mains, salads, and pasta. Dishes like escargot, salmon crudo, seafood linguine, and pork ribs are all delicious options. There is even an ostrich tartare.

This is a steakhouse after all and the program here is pretty extravagant.

Using Prime Grade Canadian Beef, there are New York strips, ribeyes, a massive porterhouse, and much more. Taking it one step further, this spot offers Brant Lake Wagyu options for much higher quality (and price) than many cats you’ll find in YYC.

What really sets this spot apart as well are the steak enhancements, like Saskatoon berry port reduction, creamy mushroom masala sauce, and a Diabolo topper (chipotle glaze and grilled Jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese).

Whether you like it well done or blue rare, this spot seems to have the goods to provide a top-notch cut of meat with tasty sides.

Da Vinci’s Steakhouse & Lounge

Address: 624 8th Avenue SW, Calgary