Top 12 prospects in the Calgary Flames organization

The Calgary Flames might be in the early stages of a rebuild, but there is already plenty of excitement for what lies ahead.

The Flames have already built a very solid prospect pool thanks to the work of general manager Craig Conroy. They have also stockpiled plenty of draft picks, which will only help add to their pipeline in the years to come. Factor that in with the construction of their new arena officially underway, and you have what appears to be a very bright future.

Here is a look at the Flames’ top 12 prospects who could very well be playing an impactful role by the time they are in their new building.

*** Connor Zary and Martin Pospisil were kept off this list, given their lengthy NHL stints last season

12. Aydar Suniev

2023-24 stats: 36 GP, 12 G, 13 A, 25 PTS (NCAA)

36 GP, 12 G, 13 A, 25 PTS (NCAA) Age: 19

19 Position: LW

The Flames may have found a middle-round gem in Aydar Suniev. The Flames chose to use the third-round pick they received from the New Jersey Devils in the Tyler Toffoli trade on the 19-year-old and certainly aren’t regretting it at this time. He’s got a ways to go before becoming an NHLer, but he was impressed in a big way during his freshman season at UMass-Amherst.

11. William Stromgren

2023-24 stats: 68 GP, 7 G, 20 A, 27 PTS (AHL)

68 GP, 7 G, 20 A, 27 PTS (AHL) Age: 21

21 Position: LW

While his 27 points in 68 games with the Calgary Wranglers don’t jump off the page, they are far more impressive when you consider that William Stromgren managed them at just 20 years old. His game improved as the season went on, as proven by his four points in six playoff outings. Expect to see his totals improve further in 2024-25.

10. Jakob Pelletier

2023-24 stats: 18 GP, 5 G, 7 A, 12 PTS (AHL)

18 GP, 5 G, 7 A, 12 PTS (AHL) Age: 23

23 Position: LW/C

Just a few years ago, Jakob Pelletier was being viewed as one of the Flames’ top prospects. An injury-riddled 2023-24 campaign has hurt his stock, as it limited him to just 18 AHL games, along with 13 for the Flames. At 23 years old, he’s entering what to many feels like a make-or-break year. He’s going to need to do everything in his power to find some of the offensive abilities that have allowed him to produce big numbers in the AHL.

9. Andrew Basha

2023-24 stats: 63 GP, 30 G, 55 A, 85 PTS (WHL)

63 GP, 30 G, 55 A, 85 PTS (WHL) Age: 18

18 Position: LW

Though size is a bit of a concern for Andrew Basha, his skill is undeniable. The 18-year-old is coming off of a big season with the Medicine Hat Tigers, and the Flames will hope to see him build off of it even further in 2024-25.

8. Etienne Morin

2023-24 stats: 58 GP, 12 G, 37 A, 49 PTS (QMJHL)

58 GP, 12 G, 37 A, 49 PTS (QMJHL) Age: 19

19 Position: D

Etienne Morin’s stats took a hit this past season from the 72 points he posted with the Moncton Wildcats in 2022-23, but it came as a conscious effort to improve his defensive play. The fact that he was named to Hockey Canada’s roster for the upcoming World Junior Summer Showcase proves that many think highly of him as a player.

7. Jeremie Poirier

2023-24 stats: 23 GP, 3 G, 10 A, 13 PTS (AHL)

23 GP, 3 G, 10 A, 13 PTS (AHL) Age: 22

22 Position: D

Had it not been for an ugly skate laceration injury, Jeremie Poirier could have been in line for a huge 2023-24 season. The 22-year-old had seven points in four games prior to the injury and wasn’t as sharp in his return, given the large amount of time he missed. Now back to full health, he will be looking to make a big step this upcoming season.

6. Matvei Gridin

2023-24 stats: 60 GP, 38 G, 45 A, 83 PTS (USHL)

60 GP, 38 G, 45 A, 83 PTS (USHL) Age: 18

18 Position: RW

The Flames selected Matvei Gridin 28th overall last month after an impressive season with the Muskegon Lumberjacks in the USHL. He is expected to play the 2024-25 season in the QMJHL with the Val-d’Or Foreurs, where his offensive dominance should continue in a league that is known to have plenty of scoring.

5. Samuel Honzek

2023-24 stats: 33 GP, 10 G, 21 A, 31 PTS (WHL)

33 GP, 10 G, 21 A, 31 PTS (WHL) Age: 19

19 Position: LW/C

At 6-foot-4, 186 pounds, there is plenty to be excited about when it comes to Samuel Honzek. The Flames selected him 16th overall in 2023, and his potential remains high. Injuries have limited his playing time the past two seasons, but he still projects to be a valuable NHLer.

4. Hunter Brzustewicz

2023-24 stats: 67 GP, 13 G, 79 A, 92 PTS (OHL)

67 GP, 13 G, 79 A, 92 PTS (OHL) Age: 19

19 Position: D

While Conroy made a number of exciting trades this past season, being able to acquire Hunter Brzustewicz as part of the package for Elias Lindholm generated the most buzz. The young defenceman put up ridiculous numbers this past season with the Kitchener Rangers and is likely going to be playing in the AHL as a 20-year-old in 2024-25.

3. Dustin Wolf

2023-24 stats: 36 GP, 2.45 GAA, .922 SV% (AHL)

Age: 23

Position: G

Along with 36 AHL games last season, Dustin Wolf also appeared in 17 with the Flames. His numbers in a limited sample size at the NHL level aren’t great, but his AHL dominance (goalie of the year in 2021-22 and 2022-23) proves he’s got what it takes to be successful at the next level. This coming season will be a big one for him to prove himself with Jacob Markstrom out of the fold.

2. Matt Coronato

2023-24 stats: 41 GP, 15 G, 27 A, 42 PTS (AHL)

Age: 21

Position: RW/LW

Though Matt Coronato struggled to produce in 34 NHL games last season (three goals, nine points), he was playing at just over a point-per-game pace in his first pro season at the AHL level. The 21-year-old, who was regarded by many as the best natural goal scorer in the 2021 draft class, could be in store for a big breakout season in 2024-25.

1. Zayne Parekh

2023-24 stats: 66 GP, 33 G, 63 A, 96 PTS (OHL)

Age: 18

Position: D

Ironically enough, the only defenceman in the OHL to have more points this past season than Brzustewicz was Zayne Parekh, who the Flames selected ninth overall nearly a month ago. The 18-year-old has true superstar potential and is already drawing comparisons to Erik Karlsson. He still has some development ahead of him, but he figures to be making a big impact for the Flames in a short time.