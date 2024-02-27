SportsHockeyFlames

Flames' intriguing blue-line prospect back practicing for first time since scary skate cut

Colton Pankiw
Colton Pankiw
Feb 27 2024, 4:40 pm
Flames' intriguing blue-line prospect back practicing for first time since scary skate cut
Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports

There was some good news for the Calgary Flames organization yesterday, as Jeremie Poirier was practicing with his Calgary Wranglers teammates.

Poirier has played in just four AHL games this season, as he suffered a skate laceration to his arm after being accidentally stepped on by Abbotsford Canucks forward Sheldon Dries. The Flames prospect was forced to undergo surgery shortly afterward, and only hit the ice for the first time by himself in late January.

Prior to the injury, Poirier was off to a phenomenal start with the Wranglers, registering a goal and seven points in four games. It appeared that the 21-year-old was making a big step after an already impressive rookie season in which he had nine goals and 41 points in 69 games.

Due to injuries and a goal of building towards the future, the Flames have had two young Wranglers defencemen, Yan Kuznetsov and Ilya Solovyov, get in some NHL games this season. Had Poirier remained healthy, he would have likely been able to get a look as well.

Selected in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft, Poirier was looked at as a very intriguing prospect right from the get-go. His offensive talent was said to be worthy of a first-round selection, but scouts had serious concerns about his play away from the puck.

While he is not expected to be a shut-down defenceman, it sounds as though he has put in a serious effort to improve on the defensive side of things. Based on his stats in the early going this season, his offensive game has gotten even better, which makes him a very exciting prospect for Flames fans to keep their eye on as the 2023-24 season continues.

Colton PankiwColton Pankiw
