MacKenzie Weegar is a massive fan of Flames' new arena

The Calgary Flames officially revealed their new arena renderings yesterday, which many seem to be pleased with.

A landmark attraction in our downtown and the emerging culture and entertainment district, we’re proud to share the renderings for @cgyscotiaplace! pic.twitter.com/SzD1jpkMnx — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) July 22, 2024



Along with the vast majority of fans loving the look, MacKenzie Weegar is also thrilled. The 30-year-old defenceman, as you may remember, was very vocal about the fact that the Flames needed a change from the Saddledome after the 2022-23 season.

“I think we need a new rink. Maybe that’ll help,” Weegar said about having players around the league more excited to come to Calgary. “The Saddledome’s obviously got some character. Maybe a couple updates could make it look a little bit better.”

Soon after these comments, Weegar got his wish, as a new arena deal was agreed upon. Construction has now begun, and Weegar seems to love the concept of the new building.

“Weegsy approved!” he wrote on his Instagram story. “Looks amazing, can’t wait.”

Unfortunately, several Flames may not have the opportunity to call this new arena, which will be known as Scotia Place, home, as it isn’t expected to be ready for game action until the 2027-28 season. That doesn’t figure to be a problem for Weegar, however, who is locked up until the end of 2030-31 on a contract that carries a $6.25 million cap hit.

Equally exciting for the Flames organization is that by the time they move to their new building, they should be a competitive team. They have made the decision to rebuild, which has already helped them acquire some great prospects in Zayne Parekh, Hunter Brzustewicz, and Matvei Gridin.

In just a few years, those players, along with some other young talent in Matt Coronato, Jeremie Poirier, and Dustin Wolf, figure to be impactful NHLers and will be helping lead a new era for the Flames in their brand-new building.