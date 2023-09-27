Flames' Jakob Pelletier undergoing surgery after suffering preseason injury

Preseason hasn’t gotten off to the start that Calgary Flames forward Jakob Pelletier had hoped.

After appearing in 24 games with the Flames last season, Pelletier came into camp this fall with the goal of making the roster from the get-go. That opportunity seems to have taken a blow, as he was levelled by Seattle Kraken forward Marian Studenic on Monday night. The hit, which resulted in a game misconduct for Studenic, had Pelletier lying on the ice in noticeable pain. As it turns out, the injury was as bad as fans originally feared.

“Flames Injury Update: Jakob Pelletier sustained an injury to his left shoulder in the pre-season that will require surgery next week and will be out indefinitely,” the Flames posted to X on Wednesday morning.

Though by no means a lock to earn a roster spot, many felt confident that Pelletier would be able to stick with the Flames through training camp this year. The 22-year-old has put up exceptional numbers through his first two seasons in the AHL and added eight pounds of muscle to his frame this summer.

Since being drafted 26th overall in 2019, Flames fans have been eagerly awaiting Pelletier to make the jump to the NHL level. Though his three goals and seven points in 24 games with the club last season don’t jump off the page, fans were encouraged by his ability to create offensive chances each and every time he found himself in the lineup.

Also boding well for Pelletier heading into this year’s training camp was that Darryl Sutter is no longer around. The 65-year-old tends to prefer veteran players with size, which made it hard for Pelletier to get into games last season. When he did early on, Sutter seemingly mocked his performance in a press conference that is believed to have turned the dressing room against him.

As for what this injury means for Pelletier, we will have to wait for further comment from the coaching staff to see just how long he could be sidelined. If he is forced out of the lineup long-term, it could create an opening for another young forward, such as Matt Coronato to earn a spot with the Flames out of training camp.