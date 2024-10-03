The Calgary Flames have put three players up for grabs on waivers.

The team announced today that they’ve put Walker Duehr, Dryden Hunt, and Jarred Tinordi on waivers. All 31 other NHL teams will now have the chance to put in a claim.

Duehr played 40 games with the Flames last season, scoring two goals and adding five assists for seven points. The 26-year-old was placed on waivers last season after struggling to carve out a regular role.

Walker Duehr finds twine on the odd-man rush for his first NHL goal, Flames lead 1-0!#Flames pic.twitter.com/5Y5fZDakfx — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) January 13, 2023

Hunt split time between the NHL and AHL last season. He scored seven goals and had 22 points in 23 AHL games but wasn’t quite as successful at the highest level, putting up three goals and five assists for eight points in 22 NHL games.

The 28-year-old left winger has 51 career points in 230 games. He’s already played for multiple franchises, including the Flames, Colorado Avalanche, New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Arizona Coyotes, and Florida Panthers.

Finally, Tinordi is a veteran former first-round pick who was signed by the Flames less than a month ago. The defenceman spent last season with the Chicago Blackhawks, where he scored nine points and was -27 in 52 games.

The 32-year-old has the size that teams covet as he stands 6-foot-6. However, he’s never been able to establish himself as a key part of any blueline around the league.

After sending six players to the AHL this morning and waiving these three skaters, the Flames have now cut their roster down to 27 players. They’ll need to get down to 23 players at most before their season opener on October 9 against the Vancouver Canucks.