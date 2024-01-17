Flames place struggling forward on waivers

The Calgary Flames have placed forward Walker Duehr on waivers this afternoon, as per Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston.

Placed on NHL waivers today: Walker Duehr (CGY). — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 17, 2024



Duehr was expected to be an everyday option in the Flames’ bottom-six forward group this season after signing a two-year, $1.65 million extension this summer. The 26-year-old impressed in 27 games with the Flames last season, but has struggled to get in the lineup under head coach Ryan Huska. Through 19 games, he has just a goal and four points while averaging less than eight minutes of ice time.

Duehr has been a part of the Flames organization since being signed as a free agent out of college in April of 2021. His size and physical nature saw him progress quickly, as he was able to suit up for a lone NHL game in his rookie pro season, before becoming a regular in the Flames lineup over the final few months of the 2023-24 campaign. He displayed some offensive touch with the big club last season, scoring seven goals in his 27 games.

While not an ideal situation for Duehr, this will give him the opportunity to help rediscover his confidence in the AHL, should he go unclaimed. Assuming that happens, he will join a very talented Wranglers team, and will play a big role for them. He failed to get much of any role with the Flames, particularly as of late, as he had north 0f 10 minutes in ice time just once over his past 11 games.