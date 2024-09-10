Calgary Flames sign Tinordi and add Barrie on PTO

The Calgary Flames are adding some depth to their blue line, announcing a pair of roster moves on Tuesday.

The Flames began the day by signing defenceman Jarred Tinordi to a one-year, two-way contract. The new deal will see the veteran blueliner earn an AAV of $800,000.

Just minutes later, it was revealed that fellow defenceman and NHL journeyman Tyson Barrie will attend the Flames’ upcoming training camp on a professional tryout (PTO).

Tinordi, 32, joins the Flames after spending last season with the Chicago Blackhawks, where he registered nine points and 64 penalty minutes across 52 games.

Standing at an imposing 6-foot-6 and weighing 230 pounds, he brings plenty of experience and toughness to Calgary’s blue line.

A first-round pick by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2010 NHL Draft (22nd overall), the Millersville, Maryland, native has played over 200 NHL games with a variety of teams, including the Canadiens, Arizona Coyotes, Nashville Predators, Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, and Chicago Blackhawks.

Barrie, meanwhile, has spent the past two seasons with the Nashville Predators, recording four goals and 27 points in 65 games.

With over 800 NHL games under his belt, the 33-year-old has suited up for the Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers and Predators throughout his 14 seasons in the league.

The Flames will kick off their 2024-25 campaign on October 9 with a road game against the Vancouver Canucks.