Flames' Pelletier talks waivers: "I want to stay around"

During a Calgary Flames camp where many young prospects have stepped up, Jakob Pelletier has been eerily quiet.

The now 23-year-old appeared to be well on his way to becoming an NHL regular after spending the final 24 games of the 2022-23 season with the Flames. He didn’t look out of place by any means during that stretch, scoring three goals and seven points.

Pelletier went into last year’s training camp considered by most as a lock to crack the opening night roster but had his season derailed after suffering a shoulder injury in a preseason outing that required surgery. He was never able to get comfortable upon his return and wound up spending more time in the AHL than he did with the Flames.

Due to last season’s debacle, Pelletier, who signed a one-year deal less than a month ago, knew he needed to put together a strong training camp to impress head coach Ryan Huska and the rest of the staff. He’s struggled to do so, having yet to record a point through four preseason games.

Pelletier, who spoke with reporters this morning, is aware that he hasn’t been good enough. He was candid about not wanting to be placed on waivers, which, ironically, may be a big part of the reason he remains on the roster.

“For me, I don’t want to go on waivers,” Pelletier said. “I want to stay around. I want to be with the Flames. So it’s a little bit more stressful, but at the end of the day, you’re playing hockey for a job.”

While largely known in Calgary for his high-end skill, Pelletier is also known to be a lighthearted individual who is beloved by his teammates. According to Huska, even with the pressure of this year’s training camp, the young forward’s personality remains the same.

“Off the ice, nothing different at all. He’s the same way every day, which is the one thing we love about him,” Huska said. “He’s got the energy, he’s the bubbly personality, so I haven’t noticed anything different about him this year.”

As quiet of a camp as he has had so far, Pelletier will have another big opportunity to impress tonight, as he is set to dress in tonight’s outing against the Winnipeg Jets.