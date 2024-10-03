Flames cut six more players and final roster is nearly set

The Calgary Flames have made further cuts as they get closer to finalizing their opening night roster.

The team announced today that it has cut six players who have been assigned to its AHL affiliate, the Calgary Wranglers.

Those six players are Jonathan Aspirot, Clark Bishop, Hunter Brzustewicz, Martin Frk, Justin Kirkland, and Sam Morton. None require waivers.

Brzustewicz is one of the most interesting names to be sent down today. The 19-year-old dominated the OHL last season with 92 points in 67 games as a defenceman. He’ll now make the transition to professional hockey, where he hopes to replicate that success.

The undrafted Morton is another name to keep an eye on. The 25-year-old played his first professional hockey games last year and scored five goals and seven points in just 13 games for the Wranglers. Acclimating himself to the speed of the AHL that quickly is a good sign of things to come.

After sending these six players to the Wranglers, the Flames have 30 players on their camp roster. That includes three goalies, nine defencemen, and 18 forwards. They’ll need to reduce that to 23 players at most before their first regular-season game.

Among those players still at camp is Tyson Barrie, who is on a professional tryout. The veteran blueliner has survived another round of cuts and looks to be close to earning himself a contract.

The Flames open their season on the road against the Vancouver Canucks on October 9. They’ll be looking to improve on last season when they finished more than 10 points outside a playoff spot, although the focus will likely remain on developing young talent as the team goes through a transitionary phase.