SportsHockeyFlames

Flames re-sign Kylington to $5 million contract

Aaron Vickers
Aaron Vickers
|
Aug 2 2022, 9:59 pm
Flames re-sign Kylington to $5 million contract
Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Scratch Oliver Kylington off Brad Treliving’s to-do list. 

The Calgary Flames general manager inked Kylington to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $2.5 million on Tuesday. 

Kylington had a surprise breakout season with the Flames in 2021-22, cracking the main roster out of main camp before registering NHL career highs in goals (9), assists (22), points (31), and games played (73). 

The 24-year-old, who was selected in the second round (No. 60) of the 2015 NHL Draft, also had three points (one goal, two assists) in 12 games in his debut in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. 

Kylington was scheduled to go to arbitration with the Flames on August 10. 

In 168 career NHL games, Kylington has 47 points (14 goals, 33 assists). Mangiapane is scheduled for arbitration on August 5. 

Aaron VickersAaron Vickers
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Flames
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.