Calgary’s new Flames-affiliated AHL team reveals name and logo

The Calgary Flames minor league affiliate officially has a new name.

The NHL club introduced the Calgary Wranglers as their American Hockey League affiliate on Tuesday, returning the name used by the Calgary Wranglers of the Western Canadian Junior Hockey League (WCHL), who came to Calgary in 1977.

YAHOO! The Calgary Wranglers have arrived in #yyc! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/FZRkKg8xfO — Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) August 2, 2022

The logo features a “W” with a flame emanating from the bottom. The team colour scheme features the familiar red, yellow, and white of the NHL’s Flames. Home and away uniforms, and a secondary logo design, will be unveiled in the future.

The WCHL Wranglers played in Calgary for 10 seasons and featured Flames alumni Kelly Kisio, Dana Murzyn, and Mike Vernon. Their previous colour scheme included red, blue, and white.

The AHL Board of Governors approved the relocation of the Stockton Heat, the Flames’ previous AHL affiliate, in May, and the team will begin playing home games in Calgary starting in the 2022-23 season. Calgary moved their AHL franchise to the Northern California city in 2015 after five years in Abbotsford, British Columbia.