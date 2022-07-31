Huberdeau reveals new jersey number in video to Flames fans

Jonathan Huberdeau is one of the newest members of the Calgary Flames, and he’ll debut a new number when he officially tugs on the jersey for the first time.

Huberdeau, acquired in a blockbuster swap alongside MacKenzie Weeger, prospect Cole Schwindt, and a first-round pick from the Florida Panthers in exchange for Matthew Tkachuk, will ditch his familiar No. 11 for No. 10 this fall.

Huberdeau announced the swap in a short video tweeted out by the organization.

“Hey Flames fans. Hubey here,” he starts in the video. “Just wanted to let you all know that I picked my number for the year. Can’t wait to wear number 10 in front of the ‘C of Red’ this season. So you guys soon.”

Huberdeau wore No. 11 throughout his entire 10-year career with the Panthers and also in junior with the Saint John Sea Dogs in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, but was forced to swap after the trade because Mikael Backlund has worn the digits since 2010.

Backlund, the longest-tenured member of the Flames at 13 seasons and 826 games, is second among active Flames in goals (166) and points (436).

“Obviously Backlund is a veteran and he deserves to keep his number,” Huberdeau said Monday in his introductory presser. “I’ll change my number. I’ve been thinking about it a little bit but I haven’t made a decision yet. The team kind of asked me what I was going to wear but we’ll see in the next couple days. I’ve got to talk to my family. I want to get a good number. I always wore 11 so it’ll be tough to change.”

In all, 19 players in Flames history have worn No. 10, including Gary Roberts, Guy Chouinard, Dan Quinn, Dave Lowry, and Roman Cervenka.

Derek Ryan was the most recent player to wear it, in 2020-21.